Latest WWE News on The Rock, Ronda Rousey, John Cena and Dolph Ziggler-AEW

Stephanie McMahon Talks The Rock, Rousey

WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon spoke with media Tuesday to promote WrestleMania 37, which will emanate from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, next year:

During the interview, McMahon was asked about several topics, including the possibility of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Ronda Rousey being part of the show.

With regard to The Rock, McMahon said: "We're always talking to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and hoping he's gonna come back. Sometimes it pans out, sometimes it doesn't, but we're always talking. ... The Rock is the perfect example of what happens when WWE and Hollywood come together, so I hope that he'll be a part of it, but I can't promise anything."

The Rock has not had a match since beating Erick Rowan in an impromptu bout at WrestleMania 32 in 2016, but he has made some appearances for WWE since then.

Most recently, The Rock appeared on the debut episode of SmackDown on Fox in October in a segment that saw him and Becky Lynch run down and then beat up King Corbin.

With WWE announcing the signing of The Rock's daughter, Simone Johnson, to a developmental contract this week, perhaps The People's Champion will be even more involved with the company moving forward.

As far as Rousey is concerned, McMahon said: "I know that she's very excited about coming back. I think she has some things in her personal life that she wants to do and when the time is right, she'll be back. I have no doubt about that."

Rousey has been off WWE programming since dropping the Raw Women's Championship to Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat match that also included Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35 last year. That marked the first all-female main event in WWE history.

Prior to that bout, Rousey was a dominant force in WWE, and the former UFC Women's Bantamweight champion helped put women's wrestling on the map even more than it was before.

Rousey suggested that she wanted to take some time away from WWE to start a family, but there have been no updates regarding when she may return. A WWE spokesman did tell TMZ Sports in January 2019 that Rousey is under contract with WWE through April 10, 2001, however.

Since Rousey's close friend, Shayna Baszler, seems likely to challenge Lynch at WrestleMania 36 in April, perhaps that could open the door for Rousey to return either at or after that event.

Cena Talks Upcoming SmackDown Appearance

John Cena responded Wednesday to WWE's announcement that he will appear on the Feb. 28 episode of SmackDown.

Cena cracked a joke regarding the movie The Invisible Man due to his "You can't see me" catchphrase:

Cena's return to SmackDown is huge news since it is set to occur just over one month before WrestleMania 36 takes place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The 42-year-old Cena has primarily been focused on his Hollywood acting career, and he has not had a match for WWE since January 2019. He has made some sporadic appearances, though, including interrupting Elias at WrestleMania 35 and dissing him with a rap.

Cena's impending return has led to plenty of speculation that he will be part of the WrestleMania 36 card in some capacity, although it is unclear who he would face.

Some of the biggest stars on SmackDown include Roman Reigns, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Daniel Bryan and King Corbin. Also, Goldberg returned on last week's SmackDown and announced that he would be facing Wyatt for the Universal title at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, which takes place one day before the Feb. 28 SmackDown.

Depending on the result of that match, perhaps Cena will lay down a challenge to either The Fiend or Goldberg at WrestleMania. While Cena has faced Wyatt before, he has never gone up against The Fiend, and he has never taken on Goldberg either.

If Cena is part of WrestleMania in any capacity it would be a major coup for WWE, especially if he is included in a major match.

Ziggler Answers Fan Question About AEW

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler was asked about joining AEW during a Twitter Q&A on Tuesday and offered the following response:

Ziggler is known for trolling and having fun on social media, so the "2025" response may merely be his way of getting people talking.

The 39-year-old Ziggler has been under a WWE contract in some capacity since 2004, and he has been a regular on WWE programming since 2008. Even before that, Ziggler had stints on TV as Kerwin White's caddie and a member of The Spirit Squad.

Ziggler has enjoyed a great deal of success during his WWE run as a two-time World Heavyweight champion, six-time Intercontinental champion, two-time United States champion and three-time Tag Team champion.

He has also been given more opportunities to explore outside ventures in recent years, including his comedy career and making appearances on Fox Business Network.

Ziggler will be 44 in 2025, and while it is possible he will still be wrestling at that point, he may be content to expand upon his outside opportunities.

AEW has been successful during its infancy, and if nothing else, it has generated a great deal of interest among wrestling fans in terms of whether certain WWE Superstars may eventually jump ship.

Jon Moxley is the biggest name to do so thus far, and while Ziggler going would be a big deal as well, there is no indication that it is in the cards.

