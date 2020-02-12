Kenny Golladay on Lions Contract Talks: 'Everything Should Work Itself Out'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2020

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 29: Kenny Golladay #19 of the Detroit Lions makes a catch in the first quarter of the game in front of Kevin King #20 of the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Kenny Golladay is heading into the final season of his rookie contract, but it doesn't appear he's too worried about securing a new deal.  

"I wouldn't mind being in Detroit for a while. Everything should work itself out. I'm enjoying myself," Golladay told Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire.

Golladay is coming off his second straight 1,000-yard season, finishing with 65 receptions for 1,190 yard and 11 touchdowns in 2019. He made his first Pro Bowl team and led the NFL in touchdown receptions, which increases his value going into contract extension negotiations.

The Lions selected Golladay in the third round of the 2017 draft, and he will make $2.1 million next season—the final year of his rookie deal.

   

