Jurgen Klopp 'Interested' in Timo Werner Amid €60m Release Clause Claim

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, who could be available for €60 million (£50.5 million) in the summer.

The Germany international was linked with a move to Anfield last summer but ended up signing a new contract in August, tying him to the Red Bull Arena until 2023.

Bild's Christian Falk reported on Wednesday that a release clause will activate this summer, however, and the Reds are in the hunt for his signature:

Werner, 23, has scored 25 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions this season, including 20 goals in the Bundesliga (second only to Bayern Munich frontman Robert Lewandowski on 22).

Falk referred to Liverpool's previous interest and the player's apparent hope to join Bayern, though it appears Werner is now more open to an English transfer:

The Reds bought another player with a history at Red Bull-affiliated clubs in January when they signed Takumi Minamino from RB Salzburg. Sadio Mane also played for the Austrian outfit, while Naby Keita—who joined Liverpool in 2018 for £52.75 million, per Sky Sports—spent two seasons alongside Werner at Leipzig.

The German club's official Twitter account issued a tongue-in-cheek response to the Liverpool rumours, suggesting their man will join Jose Mourinho at Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur instead:

The current kings of Europe are on track to end their 30-year wait for an English top-flight title this season, with Klopp building upon last term's UEFA Champions League win.

Roberto Firmino leads their line as the primary option in attack, though Werner would offer a much different skill set to the former Hoffenheim ace if he were to arrive at Anfield.

Werner is already within one goal of matching his most prolific season in the Bundesliga (21 goals in 2016-17):

It's possible German giants Bayern could still compete for the player, though that looks less likely after Lewandowski signed a new contract until 2023 in August.

Liverpool may look even more attractive this summer depending on how many trophies they win in 2019-20, though Julian Nagelsmann's Leipzig are only one point off Bundesliga leaders Bayern after 21 games.