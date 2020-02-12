NBA Rumors: Analyzing Buzz Surrounding Joel Embiid and Gordon Hayward

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

With the 2020 NBA trade deadline a thing of the past, teams looking to upgrade their rosters will largely have to wait until the offseason. With players like Anthony Davis, DeMar DeRozan, Gordon Hayward and Andre Drummond potentially hitting the open market, there could be a feeding frenzy early in the summer.

One player who could join the list of available options is Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. At least, some teams believe that he could be on the offseason trade market.

"One of the conversations people are starting to have in the league is 'Will they move Embiid? What's the price? Where would he go?'" ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on the Hoop Collective podcast (h/t RealGM). "It's such a radical thing, but the fact that we're in mid-February and the people who work in the league, who have to prepare in advance, are mulling over Joel Embiid potentially coming to market."

The idea of Philadelphia moving Embiid is just speculation at this point, but rumors do suggest he isn't particularly happy in his current situation—specifically his relationship with Ben Simmons.

"Embiid wants to be the man, and out of the locker room, too," Fox Sports' Chris Broussard said on The Herd (h/t Matt Mullin of the Philadelphia Voice). "Simmons wants to be the man. They're jealous of one another. They’re jealous of the spotlight not recognizing that they both get the spotlight, they’re both superstars. Both want to be more celebrity than superstar basketball player."

Embiid doesn't appear likely to try forcing his way out of town. In fact, it seems the opposite.

"I love my city. I’ve been here for a long time now," he said, per Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "We have a special relationship. I’m happy to be here and I can’t wait for the future, especially this year. I think we can accomplish something great."

Still, if Embiid and Simmons really are struggling to coexist, the Sixers may explore moving Embiid for the right price in the offseason.

The Boston Celtics, meanwhile, seem poised to do anything they can to keep Hayward, who has a player option for 2020.

"A league source confirmed to BostonSportsJournal.com the Celtics remain very interested in bringing back Hayward over the long-term whether or not he elects to pick up that option this summer," Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com wrote.

Hayward, who is averaging 17.2 points and 6.6 rebounds, has become an integral piece of the Celtics roster this season. If he opts in for the 2020-21 season, he'll earn just over $35 million for the season. If he doesn't, Boston may have to shell out for a long-term deal.

The latter option could prove costly, as Hayward is expected to be the top players available in free agency.

Guard Tyler Johnson is a free agent now and should be a player to watch in the coming weeks. According to Chris Mannix of SI.com, both the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have shown interest in him.

For the Lakers, this could be an attempt to bolster the roster in the wake of missing out on Marcus Morris and Darren Collison. Morris was acquired by the Clippers before the trade deadline, while Collison decided not to stay retired, at least for the remainder of this season.

Johnson spent the 2019-20 season with the Phoenix Suns and averaged 16.6 minutes and 5.7 points during the year.