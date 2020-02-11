Tiger Woods Says He's Been Approached About Playing in Premier Golf League

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2020

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Tiger Woods speaks during a press conference during the Genesis Invitational - Preview Day 2 on February 11, 2020 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

The Premier Golf League, an upstart venture that's promising $240 million in prizes for an 18-event season, has approached Tiger Woods.

The 15-time major champion gave a noncommittal answer regarding his potential participation during a press conference Tuesday.

"We've been down this road before. There's a lot of information that we're still looking at. We're looking into it," Woods told reporters.

The Premier Golf League is seeking 48 members to play in the worldwide tour, which would have 10 events in the United States and eight overseas. Players would be split into 12 teams of four. Each event would carry a $10 million purse, and there would be a season-ending team event. 

Woods' longtime rival, Phil Mickelson, said last month that he's intrigued by the proposal.

"I'm curious, but I don't know enough to talk about it,'' Mickelson told reporters. "I'm listening to it. I think it's intriguing, but I just don't know enough about it to comment publicly. I hope to learn more."

Others, like Rory McIlroy, expressed wariness about changing golf's tradition. McIlroy said he would be hesitant to step away from tournaments with rich history and expressed hope that perhaps the Premier Golf League could lead to some changes in the PGA Tour.

"I'm still quite a traditionalist, so to have that much of an upheaval in the game I don't think is the right step forward," McIlroy said. "But I think it might be a catalyst for some changes on this tour that can help it grow and move forward and reward the top players the way they should be."

The Premier Golf League hopes to launch in 2022.

