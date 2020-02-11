Billy Ray Turner Set for October Trial in Killing of Lorenzen Wright

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2020

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Lorenzen Wright poses at the team's NBA basketball media day in Independence, Ohio. Sherra Wright is fighting an attempt by authorities to extradite her from California to Memphis, Tenn., to face conspiracy and first-degree murder charges in the 2010 death of her ex-husband, former NBA player Lorenzen Wright. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, file)
Mark Duncan/Associated Press

The murder trial of Billy Ray Turner, who is accused of killing former NBA center Lorenzen Wright, will begin in October.

Shelby County Judge Lee Coffee informed Turner that his trial has been set for Oct. 26 during a hearing Tuesday, per the Associated Press. Turner is accused of killing Wright after conspiring with Wright's ex-wife, Sherra, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of facilitation of murder last July.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    The Legend of Vinsanity’s Hops

    His high school teammates and coaches share stories on how Vince Carter became the original high-flying phenom ⏫

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Legend of Vinsanity’s Hops

    Ryan Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Players Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason

    10 names who will likely be playing elsewhere in 2020-21

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Players Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason

    Preston Ellis
    via Bleacher Report

    Joel Posts Cryptic IG, and Jimmy Butler Responds

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Joel Posts Cryptic IG, and Jimmy Butler Responds

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Embiid Wants to Get Back to Being a 'Good Assh--e.' What Does That Mean?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Embiid Wants to Get Back to Being a 'Good Assh--e.' What Does That Mean?

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer