Billy Ray Turner Set for October Trial in Killing of Lorenzen Wright

Mark Duncan/Associated Press

The murder trial of Billy Ray Turner, who is accused of killing former NBA center Lorenzen Wright, will begin in October.

Shelby County Judge Lee Coffee informed Turner that his trial has been set for Oct. 26 during a hearing Tuesday, per the Associated Press. Turner is accused of killing Wright after conspiring with Wright's ex-wife, Sherra, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of facilitation of murder last July.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

