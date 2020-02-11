Jeff Hardy Return Rumors, New Day's Favorite Stars and Reports on MVP's Future

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Jeff Hardy Possibly Set to Return Soon

Jeff Hardy is reportedly scheduled to report to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, next week as he continues to recover from a leg injury.

According to PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), WWE will check on Hardy's condition to get a feel for when he might be able to return to in-ring action.

Hardy has not wrestled since shortly after last year's WrestleMania in April 2019, and it was initially reported that he would miss six to nine months.

The WWE contracts of Jeff and his brother, Matt Hardy, were reportedly set to expire March 1, but WWE is likely to add time to Jeff's contract to make up for the time he has missed due to injury.

Meanwhile, Matt may be on his way out of WWE, as he took an RKO and a Conchairto from Randy Orton on Monday's Raw. Hardy then tweeted, "Good bye," which led to speculation that he intends to sign with another company such as All Elite Wrestling:

Since Jeff last appeared on WWE programming, he was arrested in July for public intoxication and then arrested against in October for DWI.

The 42-year-old Hardy is one of the most decorated Superstars in WWE history. He has enjoyed 22 title reigns in his career with WWE, including two as world heavyweight champion and one as WWE champion.

While much of Hardy's success has come as part of a tag team with his brother, he is an accomplished singles star as well, and could be a major asset to WWE upon his return.

Even if Matt leaves WWE, Jeff would be a valuable utility player for WWE due to his ability to succeed essentially anywhere on the card.

New Day Members Reveal Their Favorite Wrestlers

On the latest episode of The New Day: Feel The Power podcast, Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods each revealed their favorite wrestlers of all time.

During the discussion (h/t WrestlingInc.com's William Windsor), Kofi couldn't pick just one, but he settled on Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat.

Big E also chose an iconic name in Goldberg, who announced on Friday's SmackDown that he is returning to challenge The Fiend Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia later this month.

E touched on why Goldberg resonated with him so much as a kid:

"I grew up in Florida, the south, so WCW was a little bit bigger. So we've been asked this a few times, so we're kind of used to it. The way I do it, the one, the only, Goldberg! Yeah, man. Football was king when I was a kid. And I played football as a little kid and I played in college. And Goldberg played for the [Atlanta] Falcons. He just had that mystique, that massive, carved from stone…the way he came out. I don't know why he had that much security! But he had it! The way he came out, that mystique, the little sparkler fireworks. He would be in the ring sometimes for 20 seconds, but he just had that aura, that presence. And seeing people lose their minds for it? That was my guy."

Woods provided a more unique answer than his New Day cohorts, as he chose former ECW, WCW and WWE wrestler 2 Cold Scorpio. While Scorpio is nowhere near as big of a star as the aforementioned performers, Woods gave some insight on why he enjoyed Scorpio so much:

"He kind of did dancing stuff, but then in ECW, he was doing the same thing, but he was just a badass. He was like 240, 250 [lbs.] and doing moonsaults. He would do a moonsault legdrop. Yes, at that big! He was so big! He was my guy because he was the first guy I saw that was able to put dancing and fun stuff in a wrestling match and that literally is what I have been chasing with them, so I'm happy. I'm good."

Before signing with WWE in 1996, Scorpio was a tag team champion in WCW as well as a tag team and television champion in ECW. Once he joined WWE, he took on the name Flash Funk, which may be the persona most wrestling fans are familiar with.

Scorpio was never much more than a low-to-midcard guy in WWE, but he could do some remarkable things athletically and clearly left an impression on Woods.

MVP Reportedly 'Likely' to Land Backstage Role with WWE

MVP is reportedly in line to land a producer role with WWE after appearing on Monday's episode of Raw to interview Drew McIntyre for the VIP Lounge.

According to PWInsider (h/t Middleton), the belief within WWE is that MVP is "likely" to become a producer for WWE in the near future "if everything works out."

After more than nine years away, MVP made a surprise appearance in the men's Royal Rumble match last month. He then wrestled Rey Mysterio the next night on Raw and noted it was the final match of his career in WWE.

MVP was already back on TV on Monday, though, and he played the antagonist role well, as he poked and prodded McIntyre before taking an emphatic Claymore Kick.

MVP is an experienced wrestler with a wealth of knowledge, so he would undoubtedly be a good fit for WWE in a backstage role, but he could also work well in other spots if he and WWE are open to it.

Provided MVP is truly done wrestling, utilizing him as a manager would make plenty of sense. MVP did it in Impact Wrestling and represented Bobby Lashley, which is a pairing that WWE would be wise to go back to, especially if Lashley ever feuds with Brock Lesnar.

Even if MVP is content to only work backstage, though, adding him to the mix would likely be a no-brainer from WWE's perspective.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).