Bucks' Mike Budenholzer on Giannis: 'I Think He's Even Going to Get Better'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said he's confident reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo can achieve an even higher level of greatness.

Budenholzer told Joe Vardon of The Athletic the superstar forward's work ethic is crucial to the Bucks' success as they sit atop the NBA standings with a 46-7 record:

"To have your best player genuinely embrace getting better, I think it's huge for kind of who we want to be.

[...]

"There's a few things that are super important to us and he really checks all those boxes. I just think the teammate he is. I think his teammates love playing with him. There's incredible drive, but I think there's humility. He can laugh at himself. He's just a great, great teammate, player. We're excited. I think he's even going to get better as we go forward."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.