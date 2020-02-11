Bucks' Mike Budenholzer on Giannis: 'I Think He's Even Going to Get Better'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2020

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 17: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks speaks with head coach Mike Budenholzer during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Fiserv Forum on March 17, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said he's confident reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo can achieve an even higher level of greatness.

Budenholzer told Joe Vardon of The Athletic the superstar forward's work ethic is crucial to the Bucks' success as they sit atop the NBA standings with a 46-7 record:

"To have your best player genuinely embrace getting better, I think it's huge for kind of who we want to be.

[...]

"There's a few things that are super important to us and he really checks all those boxes. I just think the teammate he is. I think his teammates love playing with him. There's incredible drive, but I think there's humility. He can laugh at himself. He's just a great, great teammate, player. We're excited. I think he's even going to get better as we go forward."

                                      

