WWE vs. AEW: Weighing Matt Hardy’s Options Following Apparent Raw Write-off

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Following months of rumors regarding his future with WWE, Matt Hardy was seemingly written off TV this week on Raw via a vicious attack from Randy Orton. The multi-time tag team champion simply said "Goodbye" in a tweet posted shortly after the show.

It was an excellent segment designed not only to get additional heat on Orton but also further play up speculation that Hardy could well be on his way out. Given Hardy's history with Edge throughout his iconic career, it worked wonderfully.

With Hardy's contract with the company reportedly set to expire in early March, he has to be considering all options. WWE has largely been good to him and his brother, Jeff, since their triumphant return three years ago, but then again Matt has a lot more to offer than simply serving as an enhancement talent.

Fans have pegged All Elite Wrestling as a popular place for him to wind up eventually because of how well he'd fit in, specifically with The Dark Order and his "Broken" persona. There is also the possibility he hangs up his boots sooner than expected and works as a backstage producer for either promotion.

The upcoming conclusion to Hardy's "Free the Delete" YouTube series should offer a big hint as to what he has in store for fans going forward. In the meantime, let's analyze all of the options on the table for The Woken One and where he would be best utilized.