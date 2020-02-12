NASCAR Duels 2020: TV Schedule, Live-Stream Info and Predictions

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2020

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 08: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, practices for the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 08, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR's lineup for the 62nd edition of the Daytona 500 won't be settled until after the Bluegreen Vacations Duels are run on Thursday.

The qualifying process for the Daytona 500 will follow a familiar format. Two duels lasting 60 laps will take place at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took pole during qualifying on Sunday, and the JTG Daugherty Racing man will get things started in Duel 1. Meanwhile, the second duel will begin with Alex Bowman going first, after the Hendrick Motorsports star finished second in qualifying.

The two men are already assured of places in the front row for the Great American Race, but finishing spots in the duels will let other drivers know where they will begin Sunday's season curtain-raiser.

            

Date: Thursday, February 13

Duel 1 Start Time: 7 p.m. ET/12 a.m. GMT (Friday, February 14)

Duel 2 Start Time: 8:45 p.m. ET/1:45 a.m. GMT (Friday, February 14)

TV Info: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go.

           

Hamlin and Johnson to win Duels

Denny Hamlin will push hard for third place on the front row when he sets the pace during the opening duel. He has an excellent pedigree in Daytona, having won in 2016 and 12 months ago.

Hamlin will be fresh for the first duel.
The 39-year-old knows the track well and benefits from being part of an excellent Joe Gibbs Racing team. It didn't help on Sunday, though, when he was slowed by "spinning out with a flat tire" during the Busch Clash, per Shanna McCarriston of CBS Sports.

Those events mean Hamlin may have saved his best for Thursday, something that should keep him ahead of a loaded lineup also featuring Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and Ryan Newman.

Bowman was in an identical position last year but still saw Logano win the second duel. Logano won't be Bowman's competition this time, but Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick will be in the final reckoning.

Of the three, Johnson has the strongest case, having won the Daytona 500 twice previously. The 44-year-old was victorious in 2006 and 2013, but he has announced he will retire following this season.

Johnson can end his storied career on a high.
Erik Jones will be Johnson's toughest competition after the Joe Gibbs Racing driver won the Busch Clash. Even so, Johnson's bid to make his last season one to remember will begin here when he outpaces Jones, Bowman and Harvick to secure a lofty starting position for Sunday.

