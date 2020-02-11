2020 Westminster Dog Show: TV Coverage, Live-Stream Schedule for Tuesday

Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

The humans have had their Super Bowl. Now it's time for the dogs to have theirs.

The 144th annual Westminster Dog Show concludes Tuesday with the presentation for best in show, when one perfect representative of his or her breed will emerge victorious among all canines.

Action has been ongoing since Sunday, as the event has swelled to include three days of strutting, sitting and judging.

One of the most interesting storylines to follow in any given year of the show is which "new breed" the organization welcomes into the fray. "New" really means newly recognized by the American Kennel Club. This year, it's the elegant azawakh of the hound group.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know to tune in to see these precious pooches compete for the second greatest honor a dog could ever earn. (The first, of course, is being your best friend.)

How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 11

Time: Coverage runs from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: WKC App, Fox Sports app or westminsterkennelclub.org

What to Watch

More than 200 different dog breeds compete annually at the Westminster Dog Show. The seven groups judged for the top prize are herding, hound, non-sporting, sporting, terrier, toy and working.

Qualities the judges look for include general appearance, movement and temperament, coat, colors, eye color and shape, ear shape and placement, feet and tail.

It's not so much that the different breeds are judged against one another; rather, judges are seeking out the ideal example of any given breed.

In 2019, the wire fox terrier earned top honors, carrying on a long tradition of terrier wins. Terriers have won best in show 47 times in 144 years of competition. No other breed has won more than 18 times.

The Westminster includes a full slate of events like the Masters Agility Championship on Saturday and the Masters Obedience Championship on Sunday.

But the best in show portion of the events began Monday night with judging of the hound, toy, non-sporting and herding groups.

Tuesday's action includes sporting, working and terrier breed judging, with best in show likely to be announced close to the event's conclusion at 11 p.m.

The contenders for the top honor include Bourbon, a whippet from the hound group; Bono, a Havanese who finished second overall last year, from the toy group; Siba, a standard poodle from the non-sporting group; and Conrad, a Shetland sheepdog from the herding group.

The sporting, working and terrier groups will have their respective winners decided Tuesday afternoon.

The sporting group dog who most recently won best in show was a German shorthaired pointer in 2015. For the working group, keep your eye on Wilma, as boxers have won best of breed two of the last three years.

But the wire fox terrier could easily win it all again. Among terriers, the wire fox has won best in show 15 times, the most of any specific breed.