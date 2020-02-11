Ex-NHL Goalie Ed Belfour's Police Video Released from Drunk in Public Arrest

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Video of former NHL goalie Ed Belfour's January arrest for criminal mischief and public intoxication was released Tuesday.

In the video, Belfour is seen laying on the floor, holding a curtain and kicking a door:

According to TMZ Sports, the incident occurred Jan. 28 at a hotel in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The 54-year-old Belfour initially did not comply with the officers' commands to put his hands behind his back, but they were eventually able to get him handcuffed.

Belfour later apologized for his actions, and when asked by an officer what happened, he replied, "I think probably what happened was I was out of control and someone called police."

The Carman, Manitoba, Canada, native was an NHL goaltender for 18 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks, Dallas Stars, Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers from 1988-2007.

During his long and successful career, Belfour went 484-320-125 with a 2.50 goals-against average, .906 save percentage and 76 shutouts.

Eddie The Eagle was named an All-Star six times, won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goaltender twice, won the Calder Trophy as NHL Rookie of the Year in 1991 and led the Stars to a Stanley Cup championship in 1999.

Belfour ranks fourth on the all-time NHL goaltender wins list, and he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2011.