John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli Honored at Angel Stadium in Public Memorial

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli—who died in the same helicopter crash as Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant—were honored as part of a memorial service held Monday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Alyssa Altobelli, 14, was a teammate of Gianna on the Mamba Academy girls basketball team. John and Keri Altobelli were Alyssa's parents. The helicopter was on the way to Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, on January 26 when it crashed in Calabasas, killing nine people in total.

According to Josh Peter of USA Today, "well over 1,000 people" were in attendance Monday to pay their respects to the Altobelli family.

Among those in attendance were the two living children of John and Keri Altobelli—29-year-old J.J. and 16-year-old Lexi.

John Altobelli was the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College for nearly three decades and led the team to four state junior college titles during that time.

In addition to tributes to John, some of Alyssa's basketball teammates spoke about her at the memorial.

TMZ Sports noted that the Costa Mesa Fire Department honored the Altobelli family with a fleet of fire trucks and a huge American flag.

Also, attendees were greeted by a sign that read, "Celebrating the Lives of John, Keri and Alyssa," plus a large collage featuring photos of the three family members.