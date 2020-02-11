WWE Raw Sees Slight Ratings Boost from 2.168M to 2.337M for Monday's Episode

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Monday night's episode of WWE Raw, which featured the main roster return of Shayna Baszler, averaged 2.337 million viewers, according to Figure Four Online's Bryan Alvarez.

That number is up from last week's 2.168 million, which was a steep drop off from the 2.402 million viewers Raw drew the previous week.

The biggest angle of the night saw Baszler attack Raw women's champion Becky Lynch after her successful title defense against Asuka. The Queen of Spades jumped Lynch from behind and bit her neck, which led to The Man bleeding profusely.

Lynch refused to be transported to a hospital and instead drove the ambulance there herself before returning and cutting a promo on Baszler.

Baszler hadn't been seen on a main roster show since beating Lynch and Bayley in a Triple Threat match at Survivor Series. Becky put Shayna through a table after that match, so Baszler has plenty of unfinished business with The Man.

Since women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair is seemingly set to challenge for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania, calling up Baszler to feud with Lynch leading up to Mania was a logical call on WWE's part.

Aside from the Becky-Shayna segment, other key moments included Seth Rollins, Murphy and AOP beating Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and The Viking Raiders in the eight-man tag team main event.

Also, men's Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre appeared on The VIP Lounge with MVP. When MVP attempted to coerce McIntyre into allowing him to be his business manager, the Scotsman laid out MVP with a massive Claymore, much to the delight of the live crowd.

Additionally, Matt Hardy was seemingly written off TV when he took an RKO and Conchairto from Randy Orton, Ricochet beat Bobby Lashley ahead of his WWE Championship match against Brock Lesnar at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, and NXT Women's champion had a promo battle with Charlotte after beating Sarah Logan in a showcase match.

Next week's Raw will likely feature more build for the Feb. 27 Super ShowDown event and continue to lay the groundwork for WrestleMania as well.

