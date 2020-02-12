John Cena's Most Realistic Opponents for Potential WWE WrestleMania 36 Match

0 of 4

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The biggest wrestling show of 2020 will be WrestleMania 36, and questions have been raised about who John Cena would challenge if he does have a match.

In addition to the veteran's storied history with the company, his newest movie, F9, will be released in the United States on May 22, which means a short-term run with WWE could go a long way in promoting the film.

It was also announced Tuesday that Cena would return to WWE on the February 28 edition of SmackDown.

Add in the fact WWE has struggled financially in recent weeks on the stock market, and his presence could help boost television ratings and give stockholders hope as the company enters its most prosperous period of the year.

If Cena does make his triumphant return to WWE programming, here are the most realistic opponents for WrestleMania 36 on April 5.