Eden Hazard Expected to Return from Ankle Injury for Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 10, 2020

Eden Hazard of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on November 26, 2019 in Madrid, Spain(Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images)
ANP Sport/Getty Images

Eden Hazard is reportedly set to make his long-awaited return to first-team action from an ankle injury in Sunday's La Liga clash with Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Belgium international has been sidelined since November's 2-2 UEFA Champions League draw with Paris Saint-Germain but is expected to be included in the squad for Sunday's match, according to Marca's Juan Ignacio Garcia-Ochoa.

Manager Zinedine Zidane does not want to take any risks with Hazard but could start him on the bench and bring him on in the second half, per the report.

   

