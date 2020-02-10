Danica Patrick Sends Popsicles to Teenager After Viral Aaron Rodgers Video

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2020

NFL football player Aaron Rodgers, of the Green Bay Packers, right, and Danica Patrick arrive at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards at the Barker Hangar on Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

One Green Bay Packers fan in Connecticut didn't get her wish, but she received the next best thing after a plea for Aaron Rodgers to help her recovery from a tonsillectomy went viral.

Callie Kessler shared a video from after the procedure on Twitter. In the clip (NSFW language), the 18-year-old expressed how she wanted Rodgers there so they could be "best friends forever."

Former motorsports star Danica Patrick, Rodgers' girlfriend, reached out on social media and said she and Rodgers wanted to buy Kessler 400 popsicles. The care package apparently arrived Monday.

"It's honestly crazy. I did not expect that at all," Kessler said to CBS 58 in Milwaukee. "It all feels so surreal, but I'm so happy and a little bit embarrassed!"

Kessler previously told the station she has been a Packers fan since she could walk and that she was finally able to see the team in person when Green Bay beat the New York Giants 31-13 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, last December.

