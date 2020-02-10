Juventus Rule Douglas Costa out for 2-3 Weeks with Hamstring Injury

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 10, 2020

VERONA, ITALY - FEBRUARY 08: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus and Douglas Costa of Juventus during the Serie A match between Hellas Verona and Juventus at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on February 8, 2020 in Verona, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Juventus confirmed Monday that Douglas Costa has been sidelined with a hamstring injury picked up in their 2-1 Serie A defeat at Hellas Verona on Saturday.

The Brazilian was replaced on 72 minutes by Aaron Ramsey during the match at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi, and Juventus have now offered an update on his condition: "The diagnostic tests that he underwent this morning revealed a low-grade lesion of the biceps femoris of the left thigh. The timing for complete recovery is around 15-20 days."

The injury means Costa will miss some key games for Maurizio Sarri's side. He will sit out Thursday's Coppa Italia semi-final first leg against AC Milan as well as league matches against Brescia and SPAL.

He also looks set to miss the first leg of Juventus' UEFA Champions League last-16 tie against Ligue 1 side Lyon in France on February 26, although he may be back for the top-of-the-table clash with Inter Milan that takes place four days later.

Costa joined Juventus from Bayern Munich in 2017 and has been no stranger to the treatment table in that time. 

Football writer Zach Lowy offered some detail:

The 29-year-old has made 13 appearances in Serie A for Juve in 2019-20 but only five of those have been as a starter. 

Football writer Carlo Garganese expects Costa to be sold in the summer because of his injury problems:

Costa was linked with a return to former club Bayern in the January transfer window. The Bundesliga giants were keen to bring him in on loan, according to Sport Bild (h/t James Dutton for MailOnline).

The Brazilian's injury is a blow, but Sarri hardly lacks for attacking options with Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala all fit and available.

