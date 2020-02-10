Sadio Mane Returns to Liverpool Training After Hamstring Injury

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Liverpool were handed a fitness boost on Monday as forward Sadio Mane returned to first-team training after a hamstring injury.

The Reds shared a picture of the Senegal international at the club's Melwood training ground:

Mane has been out of action since being forced off with the injury in the 2-1 Premier League victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in January. He has missed the Reds' FA Cup fourth-round tie against Shrewsbury Town as well as league wins over West Ham United and Southampton.

The Reds will be boosted by the return to fitness of the 27-year-old. Mane has 15 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions for the Merseysiders in 2019-20, and David Lynch at the Evening Standard believes he has been the team's best player:

Liverpool also confirmed that versatile 34-year-old James Milner, who has been out with a hamstring problem too, was back out on the training ground after over a month on the sidelines.

Milner's last outing came in the FA Cup win over Everton January 9, but he has been helping the club while sidelined.

Liverpool's U23 manager, Neil Critchley, explained how he offered advice to the club's youngsters before their FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury, as shown by journalist Rich McCarthy:

Jurgen Klopp's side have a 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League table but face a busy schedule after returning from the top-flight's first winter break, and Klopp will want his squad at full strength.

The Reds return to action on Saturday against Norwich City and then head to Spain for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 clash against Atletico Madrid.