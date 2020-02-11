Copa Del Rey 2020: Semi-Final Leg 1 Odds, Live-Stream Schedule, Picks

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Athletic Bilbao take on La Liga rivals Granada in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final at San Mames on Wednesday.

Both teams made it through to the last four in dramatic style with stoppage-time winners. Athletic knocked out La Liga champions Barcelona, while Granada overcame holders Valencia.

There is little to separate the two sides in the league table. Athletic are just a point and a place above Granada in ninth but did beat Diego Martinez's side 2-0 at San Mames in La Liga in December.

Date: Wednesday, February 12

Time: 8 p.m. (GMT), 3 p.m. (ET)

Live Stream: ESPN+ (U.S.)

Odds (courtesy of Caesars Palace): Athletic 83-100, Draw 12-5, Granada 15-4

Match Preview

The Copa del Rey changed format in 2019-20, introducing single-match ties all the way up to the semi-final stage. The revamp has seen big names such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all knocked out, but the semi-finals revert back to being held over two legs.

Athletic are favourites for the first leg on their home turf where, backed by a vocal home support, they will be tough to overcome.

The Basque side have beaten Barcelona in the league and the Copa del Rey this campaign at home and have lost only twice in front of their own supporters all season.

Athletic's Twitter account showed Granada what they can expect ahead of Wednesday's tie:

Yet Gaizka Garitano's side are not in peak form. They were beaten 2-1 by Real Sociedad in the Basque derby on Sunday and have won only one of their last eight La Liga matches.

Striker Inaki Williams and combative midfielder Raul Garcia are the hosts' most likely source of goals, while at the other end of the pitch goalkeeper Unai Simon has proved to be a safe pair of hands:

Granada head to San Mames aiming to reach the final of the Copa del Rey for just the second time in their history and the first since 1959.

Striker Robert Soldado fired the Rojiblancos into the semi-finals for the first time in 51 years with a 94th-minute penalty against Valencia:

Granada enjoyed a strong start to the 2019-20 season on their return to the Spanish top flight. The team topped the table after 10 games, which drew praise for talented young boss Martinez:

The Andalusians have proved this season they have the quality to beat Spain's top teams and will not lack for confidence at San Mames. However, home advantage gives Athletic the edge, and they will be eager to take a lead to take into the second leg.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Granada