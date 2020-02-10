Latest Odds and Predictions for Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 Rematch

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will soon face off in one of the most hotly anticipated rematches in boxing. After an instant classic in Los Angeles in December 2018, in which Fury survived a 12th-round knockdown by Wilder's famously powerful right hand to earn a draw, the two will look to finally prove who is the better heavyweight on Feb. 22 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

Both fighters are big, bold trash talkers and undefeated. Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) is the champion here, as he holds the WBC world heavyweight title. Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) likes to lay claim to the unofficial lineal heavyweight championship. He beat Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 when Klitschko was the undisputed champion, and he hasn't been defeated since then. However, he has no actual title to carry into the ring Feb. 22.

Whoever wins will not only have a belt, but will likely call themselves the top heavyweight and possibly try to set up a megafight with Anthony Joshua, a titleholder once again after redeeming himself against Andy Ruiz Jr. in December.

Here are the latest odds and what you need to know to watch the fight.

Wilder vs. Fury 2 Odds, Fight Info

When: Saturday, Feb. 22 at

Where: MGM Grand in Las Vegas

TV: Fox PPV

Live stream: Fox PPV and ESPN+ PPV

Winner Odds: Wilder -120 (bet $120 to win $100), Fury +100 (bet $100 to win $100)

Over/under: 10.5 rounds

Predictions

The oddsmakers are fairly split on this one. Wilder is a slight favorite, perhaps because he looked better the last time out. The 34-year-old knockout artist was patient against the skilled, determined Luiz Ortiz in a November rematch. He bided his time and waited for Ortiz to make a mistake and leave an opening, sending him crashing to the mat for good with a vicious right hand in the seventh round.

Fury, on the other hand, took a pounding in his most recent match against Otto Wallin in September. Wallin opened up a deep gash over Fury's eye in the third round, forcing the tall, lanky heavyweight to use all of his tricks and pugilistic wisdom to earn a decision that the referee could have taken away had he called the match off early, where Wallin looked the better fighter. Fury survived the ordeal, preserving the megafight against Wilder in the process.

MB Media/Getty Images

As for singular predictions, one person who hasn't been afraid to share his feelings is MMA superstar Conor McGregor. The Irishman is backing Fury, the Irish Traveller, on Feb. 22.

"He's got a good tough fight, Deontay is a powerful guy," McGregor told BT Sport (h/t Metro's Coral Barry).

"But I think if he keeps his mind strong and keeps his playfulness in there and his sharpness and his elusiveness, I think he can do the job."

Fury is indeed the more skilled boxer. He's elusive and agile for a 6'9" behemoth, capable of playing careful defense and scoring points with a long jab from his tree-trunk arms. Sometimes, it looks incredible, while at other times it can bog down a match. Fury has to be able to avoid Wilder's knockout attempts while still generating enough offense to impress the judges.

Boxer and analyst Abner Mares has also weighed in on the fight on Twitter:

Mares has Wilder winning on points, which may come as a surprise to some. Wilder often concedes rounds as he searches for an opportunity to detonate with his lethal right hand. Fury, 31, seems well-positioned to take advantage of that fight plan, but he has to show he's in control. The first match went to a draw because Wilder was able to hurt Fury with stiff jabs of his own in several rounds. If Fury is too cautious, Wilder might not even need to match him blow for blow because his shots tend to do more damage.

Wilder also believes he's more than just a one-trick pony.

"Of course I can win a fight on the scorecards. Anything is possible in boxing. I'm not worried about my boxing IQ or my level of skill. I'm very confident in what I do and say and that makes me who I am," said Wilder, per BoxingScene.com's Manouk Akopyan. "That's why I'm still undefeated, and every fighter has tasted the canvas. You're witnessing history."

Fury, meanwhile, is talking up his ability to finish Wilder before the judges have a chance to weigh in.

"Deontay knows he was rocked three or four times in the last fight and I didn't have the gas to finish him. This time I can turn that screwdriver until he is gone," said Fury, per PA Media (h/t the Guardian). Fury added Wilder would be knocked out in the second round.

No matter how it goes down, fans will be clamoring for a clear-cut winner this time. The victorious boxer will be in prime position to dictate the heavyweight division and potentially set up a unification bout with Joshua.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Palace and updated as of Monday, Feb. 10.