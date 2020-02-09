James Harden, Rockets Stunned by Jazz Despite Russell Westbrook's 39 Points

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Utah Jazz handed the Houston Rockets their second loss in a row by topping them 114-113 at the Toyota Center on Sunday night.

Bojan Bogdanovic was kept scoreless until the 3:49 mark in the third quarter, but he hit the game-winning three-pointer as time expired.

The Rockets were without Eric Gordon (lower leg contusion), who was limited to nine minutes during Friday's 127-91 loss to the Phoenix Suns with what head coach Mike D'Antoni told reporters after the game was "just general soreness."

Robert Covington and Danuel House Jr. got the nod to start alongside James Harden, Russell Westbrook and P.J. Tucker. Covington was acquired by Houston from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a four-team trade ahead of Thursday's leaguewide deadline.

Covington came up clutch with 28 seconds left by hitting a three to give the Rockets a 110-109 lead. P.J. Tucker, who reportedly saw his 2020-21 salary become fully guaranteed prior to tipoff, appeared to seal the victory with a three-pointer of his own with 1.6 seconds to go.

However, Bogdanovic spoiled their efforts, along with Russell Westbrook's game-high 39 points and James Harden's third triple-double of the season.

The Jazz have pieced together back-to-back victories after losing five straight, while the Rockets have dropped two in a row following a four-game winning streak. Houston previously beat Utah 126-117 on Jan. 27.

With this result, the 34-18 Jazz stayed just ahead of the 33-20 Rockets in the Western Conference standings.

Notable Performances

UTAH G Jordan Clarkson: 30 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists

UTAH G Donovan Mitchell: 24 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists

UTAH G Mike Conley: 20 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists

UTAH C Rudy Gobert: 12 points, 15 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block

UTAH F Bojan Bogdanovic: 8 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists

HOU G Russell Westbrook: 39 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

HOU G James Harden: 28 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

HOU F Robert Covington: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block

HOU F Danuel House Jr.: 10 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals

What's Next?

The Jazz will travel to Dallas and play the 32-21 Mavericks on Monday night.

The Rockets will host the 36-15 Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.