Ex-NFL WR Kenny Britt Arrested on Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

Former NFL wide receiver Kenny Britt was charged with possession of marijuana 50 grams or less after he was pulled over by police for a traffic stop and authorities smelled the substance, according to Ron Zeitlinger of NJ.com.

He was also issued a summons for possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle and a summons for obstructing passage of other motor vehicles.

Britt—who was arrested in his hometown of Bayonne, New Jersey—was released with a summons for a future court appearance.

The 31-year-old last played in the NFL in the 2017 season, registering 20 receptions for 256 yards and two scores between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots. He also played for the Tennessee Titans (2009-13) and Los Angeles Rams (2014-16) in his career, catching 329 passes for 5,137 yards and 32 touchdowns.

He was the 30th overall pick by the Titans in the 2009 NFL draft after an excellent college career at Rutgers University.

Britt previously had legal issues in 2011, when he was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, tampering with evidence and obstruction after authorities said he crushed a blunt in his hands when officers approached him and attempted to confiscate it.

The charges were reduced to disorderly persons offenses, and he eventually pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. He served 40 hours of community service and paid a $1,500 fine in exchange for having the disorderly persons charges dropped.

That same year, he avoided felony charges after authorities said he led them on a chase in Bayonne, though the felony charges were later dismissed and he pleaded guilty to careless driving.