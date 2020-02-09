Dele Alli Apologises for Posting Snapchat Video Referencing Coronavirus

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has issued an apology on social media after he posted a video on Snapchat referencing the coronavirus.

Alli shared a clip with his followers on the platform in which he can be seen wearing a facemask, with an accompanying message that read, "Corona whattt, please listen with volume," per Paul Clarke of Football.London. On the video, the camera can then be seen panning to an Asian man.

After some criticism of the post, Alli took to Chinese social media platform Weibo on Sunday to say sorry for the initial video, per Clarke:

"Hi guys, it's Dele. Just wanted to apologise on my behalf for the video I posted on Snapchat yesterday.

"It wasn't funny and I realised that immediately and took it down. I let myself down and the club. I don't want you guys to have that impression of me because it wasn't funny.

"I realised that straight away and took it down. It isn't something which should be joked about. I'm sending all of my love, thoughts and prayers to everyone in China."

Per Neil Henderson of BBC, the Daily Star Sunday reported Alli's initial post on their front page:

As Clarke noted, the coronavirus outbreak has killed 774 people around the world as of publication.

The England international has made 18 appearances this season in the Premier League, netting seven goals and grabbing three assists.

Spurs have been in decent form as of late, winning four and drawing two of their last six games in all competitions. They are in contention to finish fourth in the Premier League, and they also have silverware to fight for in both the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League.