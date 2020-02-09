Daytona 500 2020 Qualifying Format, Group Rules, Schedule and More

Jerry Markland/Getty Images

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series will kick off with the Daytona 500, with front-row qualifying for the race taking place on Sunday.

All 43 drivers on the entry list will take part in Sunday's qualifying session, but only pole position and second place on the starting grid will be locked down.

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona Schedule

Sunday, February 9

Daytona 500 Qualifying, 12:30 p.m. ET, Fox

Busch Clash, 3 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

Thursday, February 13

Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1, 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2, 8:45 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

Sunday, February 16

Daytona 500, 2:30 p.m. ET, Fox

Qualifying Format

On Sunday, each entrant will record a timed qualifying lap on the 2.5-mile track at the Daytona International Speedway, with the two quickest drivers securing their place on the front row for the race.

The remainder of the field will then compete in the 60-lap, 150-mile Bluegreen Vacations Duels on Thursday to lock in their spots.

The drivers will be split into the two races based on the results of Sunday's qualifying session—those who finish in odd positions will battle it out in Duel 1, and those who finish in even positions face off in Duel 2.

How they finish in the Duels will determine their places in the final grid, with the winners of the Duels comprising the second row. The drivers of Duel 1 will line up on the inside row, and the drivers of Duel 2 will line up on the outside (in the odd- and even-numbered starting positions, respectively).

All 36 drivers for chartered teams are guaranteed places in the Daytona 500, leaving four slots to be taken by the seven Open Teams. Competing for those berths are Justin Haley, Reed Sorenson, Chad Finchum, J.J. Yeley, Brendan Gaughan, Timmy Hill and Daniel Suarez.

Rule Changes

NASCAR has altered the stage lengths for a number of races this year, with the Daytona 500 included, per Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass:

The lengths were changed to make final stages shorter, so teams only need one green-flag pit stop instead of two.

At the Daytona 500 last year, the first two stages were 60 laps and the final was 80. This year, they will be 65 laps apiece and then 70 in the last stage.

NASCAR has also introduced a reduced-downforce package on shorter oval circuits and road courses, which will include much smaller rear spoilers, a smaller overhang of the front splitter and the removal of vertical fencing from the radiator pan. The Daytona International Speedway will not be among the circuits affected.

Pockrass also noticed another alteration to the rules:

Latest Buzz

Ty Dillon went quickest in Saturday's first practice session, clocking a speed of 203.592 miles per hour ahead of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and defending Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin.

The second session was topped by Bubba Wallace and his top speed of 196.172 mph. Brad Keselowski was unable to take part in the second session after he hit a fence post leaving the garage:

He took responsibility for the mistake:

Reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Busch finished seventh in the first session and 14th in the second.