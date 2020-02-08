Report: Red Sox Cheating Probe to Show 'Less Serious Transgressions' Than Astros

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Major League Baseball's investigation into sign-stealing by the Boston Red Sox may not reveal as serious instances of cheating as what was uncovered with the Houston Astros.

According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, the league's examination of sign-stealing tactics in Boston is nearing its conclusion and hasn't found transgressions that raise to the level of brazenness Houston showed. That's not to say there haven't been repercussions for the Red Sox or that more aren't on the way.

In the wake of the report on the Astros, Boston fired manager Alex Cora after MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred detailed the ways in which he aided the scheme.

Even the discovery of lesser transgressions likely wouldn't have helped Cora keep his job. Not after the depths to which he was found to have been entrenched in Houston's attempts at cheating.

"Cora was involved in developing both the banging scheme and utilizing the replay review room to decode and transmit signs," Manfred concluded in his statement on the Astros. "Cora participated in both schemes, and through his active participation, implicitly condoned the players' conduct."

MLB's investigation into Houston's practices lasted two months from November to January. The league announced its investigation into Boston on January 7 with Manfred repeatedly stating he wanted it wrapped up before Red Sox spring training opens February 11.

As much as Manfred has preached transparency in MLB's inquiries, concerns over just how much will come to light haven't been assuaged. Especially not in the wake of a Wall Street Journal report from Jared Diamond on Friday showing what Manfred decidedly called a "player-driven" scandal apparently came from the top down—with the Astros front office briefed on the sign-stealing efforts before they were implemented.

The report includes a previously undisclosed letter Manfred sent to then-Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow on Jan. 2 that "outlined the findings of a league investigation," some of which did not make it into MLB's official statement on the matter.

Just how far the league goes to show its work in Boston will became a main topic following Manfred's ruling. If the transgressions are lesser, as Heyman reports, the onus will be on Manfred to thoroughly convince the public that's all the wrongdoing that took place.