XFL 2020 Results: Week 1 Scores from Saturday

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The NFL and college football seasons may be over, but pigskin fanatics are in luck because the XFL has returned.

The league began its second iteration on Saturday with two games on the slate: the D.C. Defenders vs. the Seattle Dragons and the L.A. Wildcats vs. the Houston Roughnecks. Below, we'll break down the day's results, top players and highlights.

D.C. Defenders def. Seattle Dragons, 31-19

Cardale Jones won a national championship during his college days at Ohio State. Now, he can say he won the first game of the XFL's rebirth, too.

Granted, those two accomplishments aren't exactly equivalent in prestige. But Jones looked the part of a solid quarterback on Saturday, finishing 16-of-26 for 291 yards and two touchdowns while leading D.C. to the 31-19 win.

He found Khari Lee for a score through the air after the Defenders pulled off an elaborate trick play:

And the Defenders lived up to their nickname after Bradley Sylve intercepted Brandon Silvers and took it 69 yards to the house.

Wide receiver Eli Rogers had a solid game for the Defenders, catching six passes for 73 yards. Simmie Cobbs had only one catch, but he made it count, going for 70 yards.

Austin Proehl was Seattle's best player on the day, catching five passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns, while Silvers finished 21-of-40 for 217 yards, three scores and two picks.

For Jones, like many other players in the league, the XFL is a chance at redemption. He never stuck in the NFL despite tenures with the Buffalo Bills (2016), Los Angeles Chargers (2017-18) and Seattle Seahawks (2019). He was cut by the Seahawks in September.

Saturday was a good start for Jones and the Defenders. They'll face the New York Guardians next Saturday, while the Dragons will lick their wounds and prepare for the Tampa Bay Vipers that same day.