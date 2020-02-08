Robert Griffin III, Derrius Guice, More NFL Personalities Praise XFL 2020 Debut

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

NFL players and analysts praised the XFL's debut featuring the Seattle Dragons and DC Defenders on Saturday.

Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III and Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice both offered compliments:

The same went for Sunday Night Football color commentator Cris Collinsworth and ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen as well:

The league's new kickoff rule, which is designed to encourage returns, received some positive remarks.

John Breech of CBS Sports (among others) said the NFL should steal the idea.

Other new rules include eliminating kicker point-after attempts for a conversion system that allows teams to choose to go for one from the 2-yard line, two from the 5-yard line and three from the 10-yard line.

The broadcast also had a more interactive feel, with sideline reporters Dianna Russini and Tom Luginbill interviewing players after big plays (both good and bad) and speaking with coaches.

The XFL's first weekend features three more games: The Los Angeles Wildcats face the Houston Roughnecks on Saturday, then Sunday sees the Tampa Bay Vipers face the New York Guardians and the St. Louis BattleHawks play the Dallas Renegades.