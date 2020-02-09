Jon Jones Set a Record at UFC 247, but Not Before Reyes Made Him Look Mortal

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

Someone woke up this morning, looked at the sports ticker and saw the raw truth: Jon Jones defeated Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision. But there was another key takeaway about Jones on Saturday at UFC 247: It turns out he might be human after all.

Yes, indeed. Jones (26-1 [1]) did take down the previously undefeated Dominick Reyes (12-1) in the main event in Houston. But not before Reyes outstruck and outhustled the champ for significant stretches—and put him in more trouble than he's ever been in before, at least inside an Octagon.

"Dominick Reyes did a tremendous job," Jones told broadcaster Joe Rogan in the cage after the fight. "[He] totally earned my respect. That was a great fight. ... He landed some tough shots."

With the win, Jones eclipsed welterweight GOAT Georges St-Pierre for most title wins in UFC history with 14 and tied another GOAT, flyweight Demetrious Johnson, with 12 title defenses. Warts and all, Jones is the best MMA fighter ever.

Most fight fans will point to Alexander Gustafsson as Jones' toughest test to date. It was a challenging matchup, with Gustafsson opening a cut on Jones early. But Jones was never rocked. He never has been.

Until UFC 247, that is. And the man who did it was Reyes, who devised a terrific game plan and had the skill and the will to pull it off.

From the jump, Reyes pushed the pace. He stayed on his wheels, circling and attacking and attempting to minimize exposure to Jones' lethal leg kicks. One Jones kick elicited a counter left from Reyes that knocked Jones on his backside. That's not something you see much. Jones quickly regained his footing, but Reyes had stung the champ, and he stung him a few more times after to send Jones reeling back toward the fence.

The audience inhaled sharply. At a bare minimum, the sequence forced Jones out of autopilot and won Reyes the round.

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

Reyes continued his ceaseless movement and aggression in the second, charging at any hint of blood in the water. About a minute in, Jones, seeming almost as bewildered as he was hurt, literally turned his back and ran to escape yet another Reyes onslaught. Reyes landed more significant strikes in two rounds than previous Jones opponent Thiago Santos did over five full rounds, according to the ESPN broadcast. Once again: advantage Reyes.

As the third began, Reyes was noticeably slowing—it would have been impossible not to. Jones capitalized by pressuring Reyes backward, but Reyes simply refused to give in, keeping up his movement and output. Still, Jones was checking or slipping many of Reyes' shots, so it wasn't quite as bad as it might have seemed at a glance. This was the closest round of the fight.

That brings us to the fourth. Sometimes a punch makes a certain sound when it really lands flush across the jaw. Something like a fastball hitting a glove. In any case, a Reyes punch combination made that sound on Jones' mug about a minute into the round. Jones began to bleed from his nose, but more telling was his reaction.

Jones immediately went for the safety takedown—and he was visibly disoriented as he did so. He manage to tie up Reyes along the fence, holding with all his might while the world stopped spinning. Jones was hurt! He was bleeding his own blood!

It might have been a wakeup call for Jones. Once the cobwebs cleared, he began looking for proper takedowns. He started getting them, too, and while Reyes was always quick to get back to his feet, the takedowns still had the desired effect. Jones' pressure also appeared to finally drive Reyes' gas tank down to fumes, as he outlanded Reyes going away. Even by Reyes' post-fight estimation, Jones won the final two frames.

Strike statistics are not the be-all and end-all of anything, but it's interesting to note that, per the broadcast stats, Jones landed far and away the most strikes of any round that night in the fifth, with 25 of his 96 total strikes coming in the final frame.

Oh, by the way, Reyes landed 151 total strikes.

The Texas judges had a rough night, with an indefensible undercard decision marring the evening, but the 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 scorecard was not a robbery, even if one of the judges believed Jones had won four rounds. (That just isn't correct.) Still, it didn't affect the outcome. A close fight is a close fight.

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

"I knew it was a really close fight, and I turned it on in the end," Jones told Rogan. "That fifth round won me the fight. ... I think the difference in the fight was that and those takedowns."

As one might anticipate, Reyes saw it differently.

"I thought I had one, two, three," he told Rogan. "He was on me four and five. He's a champion, he pushed me and he got those takedowns at the end. But I popped right back up, so I didn't think they'd be a factor. But I had him one, two, three. But it is what it is."

Reyes made a name for himself Saturday on a large stage, and good for him. Gustafsson might have given Jones a closer fight, but this was the first time Jones wasn't in at least partial control.

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

It could be that that's just what the doctor ordered. There's been plenty of noise about the competitiveness of the light heavyweight division in a Jones context, as well as the potential for him to move to heavyweight (for the record, he was noncommittal after the fight). But this instantly sets up a rematch, even if you don't make it right away.

Jones could continue his grim march down to the bitter end of the division, eliminating any and all opponents. In which case, how about the winner of next Saturday's bout between Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz? Sure, a move to heavyweight is possible, but there's a good chance it would be long-term switch. At 32, there's still time. If you're going to leave 205, you might as well leave it a windswept moonscape.

Meanwhile, Reyes could main-event a smaller card off of this. There's all sorts of fun to be had with this new contender. Personally, I vote for the winner in March's bout between Nikita Krylov and Johnny Walker. No way that wouldn't be fun.

It's easy to argue that both men benefitted from the outcome. Reyes announced himself as the real deal, the division gets needed new blood and Jones continues his ascent to a place where he's competing only against himself.

For now, though, Reyes just showed him he still has some competition down here on Earth.

Scott Harris writes about MMA and other sports for Bleacher Report.