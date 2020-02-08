Johnny Manziel Says 'ComebackSZN Still Alive' Amid Questions About Future

Wesley Hitt/AAF/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback and 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel tweeted "ComebackSZN still alive" in the midst of questions about his football-playing future.

Twitter user @alectessitore15 asked Manziel, "Johnny XFL coming soon?" on Friday, the eve of the XFL's debut.

To which Manziel replied, "I'm not good enough, remember?" He added:

"ComebackSZN still alive if y'all ain't know. Just not playing for another league that's going to fold on you midway through the season. If I never pick up a ball again it’s all love. I was the most lit, most relatable college football player to ever do it. Did things my way and made it way further than I ever could of imagined. The game gave me life and I’ll forever be grateful."

The initial comment was apparently in reference to remarks made by XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck on Hookem.com's Second Thought podcast (around the 40-minute mark):



"We talked to Johnny's agent, and we also talked to two head coaches, June [Jones] and Marc Trestman, and at the end of the day, we determined that, you know, there are better quarterbacks quite honestly than Johnny. And we put those guys in our draft pool, and I think we're going to get pretty good quarterback play based on what we have."

The Cleveland Browns selected Manziel in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft, and he played 15 games over two seasons before being waived. He spent time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes in the CFL before making a brief appearance in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football's Memphis Express in 2019.