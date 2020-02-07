Bronny James Drops 6 Points, Sierra Canyon Beats Gill St. Bernard's 74-58

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Sierra Canyon was back in action Friday, taking down Gill St. Bernard's 74-58 in the opening night of the Metro Classic Basketball tournament in New Jersey.

BJ Boston and Ziaire Williams each posted 15 points, while Bronny James added in six points.

The Trailblazers have now won six a row after a stretch in which they dropped three of seven.

The victory featured a few highlight reel dunks from Boston for good measure.

Sierra Canyon will wrap up its weekend on the East Coast on Saturday against Long Island Lutheran. Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET, and the game broadcast will be on ESPN3.

Lutheran, the No. 13 team in the country, features 4-star recruit Andre Curbelo, who signed with Illinois in November. The point guard also had offers from Kansas, Georgetown, Louisville, Dayton and Miami, among others.

He'll provide a solid challenge for Zaire Wade, James, Boston and Williams and the No. 2 Blazers as they look to close off the weekend with another victory.