Goldberg vs. The Fiend Announced for WWE Super ShowDown 2020

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 8, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Bill Goldberg attends WWE 20th Anniversary Celebration Marking Premiere of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at Staples Center on October 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)
Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Goldberg and The Fiend Bray Wyatt will be facing off at Super ShowDown on Thursday, February 27.

The match was announced on Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown.

Goldberg appeared on SmackDown via satellite and challenged The Fiend for his WWE Universal Championship belt.

The Fiend then interrupted Goldberg via satellite with his Firefly Fun House segment and accepted the offer.

Super ShowDown is set to take place at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Goldberg will make his return to the WWE ring after a six-and-a-half-month hiatus. He pinned Dolph Ziggler in his last match at WWE SummerSlam.

His penultimate match before his latest break was at last year's Super ShowDown in June, when the Undertaker defeated him.

Other matches on the 2020 Super ShowDown card include a WWE Championship bout between titleholder Brock Lesnar and challenger Ricochet and a WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship matchup featuring The New Day vs. John Morrison and The Miz.

Super ShowDown is the second-to-last pay-per-view on the WWE calendar until WrestleMania. WWE Elimination Chamber will take place in between March 8.

