2022 5-Star PG Prospect Dior Johnson Commits to Syracuse

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Mayfair High School point guard Dior Johnson—who is sixth overall among boys high school basketball recruits in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports' composite rankings—has committed to Syracuse.

Evan Daniels of 247Sports provided the exclusive on the 5-star guard, who is listed as the top floor general in the class. The Lakewood, California, native also announced his decision on Twitter on Friday:

The 6'3" Johnson discussed his decision with Daniels:

"I picked Syracuse because I've been around those coaches since seventh grade.

"I was 12, I played for City Rocks with [head coach Jim Boeheim's son and current Syracuse guard] Buddy Boeheim played at the time. I was always around the Syracuse guys, like all of the time, it's his son so they’re around practice and everything. They always have had big interest in me even since I was really young."

Per 247Sports, Johnson had 16 offers, including ones from St. John's, LSU and Arizona State.

"I don’t have anything against the Blue Bloods, but I’m the kind of guy who wants to go to a school where I can play against them and beat them," Johnson said in a first-person piece for Sports Illustrated.

Boeheim is putting together a loaded class of 2022, with 4-star shooting guard Chance Westry already committing to the Orange. Westry is ranked 28th overall.

Syracuse is the only school to have two top-100 commits from the class thus far.

Josh Gershon of 247Sports provided the following scouting report on Johnson on July 19:

Good size and length to go with sturdy frame that should carry plenty of strength. Impressive skill set given athletic ability. Has handle and vision to play on the ball, while he is an efficient enough shooter/scorer to play off it. Will be able to guard the one and two at next level. Talent-wise he is a no-brainer elite prospect at this stage. Bounced around several high schools before sophomore year. Finding stability will be key, but has continued to progress regardless. Projects as high major priority recruit.

Syracuse offered him July 31. He unofficially visited the school last Saturday, when the team hosted Duke.

Johnson wasn't the only prized recruit visiting Syracuse that day. Five-star shooting guard Zion Cruz (class of 2022) and 4-star center Mac Etienne (class of 2021) were among those in Central New York, per Michael McAllister of 247Sports.

The future looks bright in Syracuse after Johnson's commitment, but for now, the Orange are 13-9 and 6-5 in ACC play as they look to wiggle their way into the NCAA tournament.