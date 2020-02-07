NBA Trade Rumors: Breaking Down Post-2020 Deadline Buzz and More

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA trade deadline has come and gone. Teams had until 3 p.m. on Thursday to make in-season deals, and several did. The Miami Heat acquired Andre Iguodala, the Atlanta Hawks added Clint Capela, and in one of the most significant moves of deadline week, the Los Angeles Clippers added forward Marcus Morris.

Morris and Isaiah Thomas join Los Angeles as part of a three-team deal:

The additions of those two are significant, not only because they bolster the Clippers' depth but also because they prevent the crosstown Lakers from doing so.

"According to an NBA source, Knicks interim president Scott Perry has several proposed offers on the table—with the Lakers and Clippers waging their own intercity battle to nab the veteran two-way forward," Marc Berman of the New York Post wrote before the deadline.

According to Berman, the Knicks were hoping to land Kyle Kuzma in a deal with the Lakers. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the Knicks and Lakers had "exploratory" talks about a Kuzma deal early in the week.

Charania later reported that Kuzma had been "removed" from discussions with New York. According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the Knicks weren't willing to do a deal that didn't involve Kuzma:

New York wasn't the only team that the Lakers considered dealing Kuzma to, though. Los Angeles also had pre-deadline discussions with the Sacramento Kings.

According to The Ringer's Ian O'Connor, talks with the Kings fell through because Los Angeles wanted to land shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic.

"The Kings offered Nemanja Bjelica and a pick to the Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, and Los Angeles countered by asking for Bogdanovic, according to multiple league sources. Sacramento refused," O'Connor wrote.

Los Angeles' decision to keep Kuzma may stem, in part, from the fact that it may be able to add depth without making a deal. Retired guard Darren Collison is considering a return and could view the Lakers—along with the Clippers—as a landing spot.

"I've been told he's going to use the All-Star break to really mull it over," Charania told Alex Kennedy on the HoopsHype podcast. "I think both L.A. teams are preferred destinations."

With Morris and Thomas joining the Clippers, the Lakers may now be the top destination for Collison.

According to Mollie Walker of the New York Post, Collison was spotted with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss on Thursday night during L.A.'s game against the Houston Rockets.

While the Lakers decided against trading Kuzma, the Golden State Warriors decided fairly quickly to move on from guard D'Angelo Russell.

Russell was dealt to the Minnesota Timberwolves before the deadline.

The Warriors acquired Russell during the offseason and may have viewed him as a trade chip from the start. Even if they didn't, that became the plan early on, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

"Voices that matter in the locker room soured on Russell as a long-term fit rather quickly," Slater wrote. "He wasn't a disruptive personality, just not a beneficial component to a winning defense or a correct fit positionally, considering the two soon-to-return star guards are franchise pillars."

With Russell out, the Warriors continue their race toward a lottery pick.