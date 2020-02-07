White House Considering Involvement in NIL Conversations for NCAA Athletes

Aaron M. Sprecher/Associated Press

The White House is reportedly considering becoming involved in the discussions surrounding compensating collegiate athletes for their names, images and likenesses in the coming years.

One source told Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports the interest is "very real." Dodd also reported there has been a meeting between the White House and those looking to develop the NIL rights moving forward.

"The White House wants to make sure NCAA student-athletes are treated fairly without harming the integrity of college sports," White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said. "Administration officials are in the process of learning about these issues, as well studying if it would be appropriate for the federal government to become involved with policy solutions."

According to Dodd, the NCAA did not "appear" to be part of the discussions with the White House.

In December, Dan Wolken of USA Today reported NCAA president Mark Emmert met with members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate to discuss the issue. The idea of federal intervention in plotting a course for paying college athletes for their likeness would, in theory, prevent the NCAA from having to navigate a number of different state laws.

Different laws in different states would clearly have ramifications on recruiting, among other issues.

Dodd noted at least 16 states are developing bills to deal with the issue, with Florida's scheduled to take effect in July if it is ratified in April.

California made national headlines when its NIL bill passed and Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law on LeBron James' The Shop in September:

Wolken's report noted Senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) were leading a bipartisan group to figure out solutions to the issue. Dodd pointed out the issue has "become so attractive" to politicians because helping college athletes it is an easy sell to constituents and something that can be seen as bipartisan.