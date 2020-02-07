Dodgers' Joc Pederson Loses Arbitration Case Amid Rumored Trade to Angels

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson lost his arbitration case Friday and will earn a $7.75 million base salary for the 2020 MLB season.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported Pederson, who's part of a proposed trade to the Los Angeles Angels that's contingent on the Dodgers completing a blockbuster acquisition of Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, had requested $9.5 million.

Pederson is coming off the best offensive season of his six-year career with the Dodgers. He posted a .249/.339/.538 triple-slash line with 36 home runs in 149 appearances. His .876 OPS ranked 37th among all qualified MLB hitters in 2019.

The 27-year-old California native said last week he was trying to ignore the trade rumors.

"I guess it's a good thing to be wanted," he told reporters. "It is what it is. I'm under Dodgers' control and they can do what they want. I love playing here and I love playing baseball, so whatever my future holds, I'm excited for it. I would love to be in L.A. and win a World Series here."

For now, he's still penciled in as the Dodgers' starter in right field for 2020. Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reported earlier Friday the Betts deal may be hitting a late snag:

If the trades are eventually finalized, Pederson will head to L.A.'s other club, where he'll likely take over the leadoff role in front of Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon. It will create one of the league's most dangerous top of the orders and give the team a good chance to end its five-year playoff drought.

Meanwhile, Pederson is entering his final season of arbitration. He can become an unrestricted free agent following the 2020 campaign if he doesn't sign a contract extension.