Jordi Alba on Eric Abidal: Barcelona 'Shouldn't Be Throwing S--t at Ourselves'

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has criticised sporting director Eric Abidal for his suggestion that some players did not put in enough work under former manager Ernesto Valverde.

Abidal made the comments to Sport, and he has already been called out by club captain Lionel Messi:

Alba said on Thursday, per Reuters (via ESPN FC):

"This club gets enough s--t thrown at it from the outside, so we shouldn't be throwing s--t at ourselves.

"Abidal was a player; he is loved by the fans, and that's why he should know what it's like inside the dressing room and how players feel."

Valverde was sacked in January and replaced by Quique Setien.

At the time of his dismissal, the team were top of La Liga, ahead of Real Madrid on goal difference.

Football writer Andrew Gaffney also felt Abidal's comments were a mistake, though he does not believe the Frenchman should be removed from his role because of them:

The 40-year-old made 193 appearances for Barcelona between 2007 and 2013, in which time the club won four La Liga titles, two UEFA Champions Leagues and two Copas del Rey, among other honours.

Alba's comments came after Barca were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Athletic Bilbao on Thursday because of a 93rd-minute Sergio Busquets own goal.

Gerard Pique is hoping to move on from the tumultuous period:

Barca had made it to the Copa del Rey final in each of the last six seasons, winning the trophy four times.

In La Liga, they're three points off Real Madrid, while in the Champions League, they'll take on Napoli in the first leg of their last-16 tie on February 25.