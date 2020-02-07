Report: NFL, NFLPA Haven't Set 'Hard-and-Fast Deadline' for New CBA Agreement

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

The much-anticipated vote among player representatives for all 32 NFL teams on expanding the regular season and playoffs still has yet to occur.

After the NFL Players Association held an eight-hour session on Thursday, no decisions were made on the proposed 17-game schedule as the league looks to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement before the current CBA expires. A vote in favor of the measure by the NFLPA's team reps is seen as a crucial step in the negotiations between both sides.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, there is no "hard-and-fast deadline" for the player reps to vote on the proposal. However, the owners and the NFLPA are hoping to have the new CBA certified by March 18, which is the official start of the 2020 league year.

In return for expanding the regular season to 17 games and the playoff field to 14 teams, the Washington Post's Mark Maske reported owners have agreed to slightly increase revenue sharing with players above the current 48 percent, make marijuana violations less punitive and increase restrictions on offseason workouts and team-sanctioned practice programs.

Two-thirds of the NFLPA team reps must vote in favor of the deal for it to advance to a vote by the entire union, which would then need a simple majority to get approved.

The first vote was expected to take place at Thursday's meeting in Los Angeles but was by no means guaranteed to happen.

Since a short lockout in 2011, the NFL has maintained labor peace with the NFLPA. The current CBA expires in March 2021 and could set up another potential lockout should current negotiations take a turn.

There's nothing to suggest that's close to a possibility yet, but it's worth keeping an eye out as discussions continue.