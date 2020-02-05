Report: NFLPA Vote on 17-Game Season, Expanded Playoff 'Possible' Thursday

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

The NFL and its players' union have reached a critical step in the league's quest to expand the season to 17 games with a potential NFL Players Association vote coming as early as Thursday.

According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, player representatives for all 32 teams are scheduled to discuss the NFL's latest collective bargaining proposal, which includes a reduction in preseason games, an additional regular-season game and a likely expansion of the playoffs from 12 to 14 teams.

"It's possible, but not definite, that the reps will vote at this meeting on the proposed CBA, according to those people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deliberations are at such a sensitive stage," Maske wrote. "Even those in leadership positions with the NFLPA were uncertain Wednesday what the outcome would be."

If two-thirds of the player representatives approve the measures, the vote would then go to the full NFLPA, which would need a simple majority to sign off on the new CBA.

