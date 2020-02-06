5-Star DT Jordan Burch Officially Signs South Carolina LOI After LSU Rumors

Photo credit: 247Sports

South Carolina announced Thursday that defensive tackle Jordan Burch has officially signed his letter of intent with the team.

The 5-star recruit is considered the No. 8 overall player in the 2020 class, according to 247Sports.

Though Burch first committed to the Gamecocks during the early signing period in December, his recruitment remained open before he actually signed Thursday.

The Columbia native took an official visit to LSU in January, per Shea Dixon of 247Sports, creating doubts about his previous commitment.

Marc Ryan of ESPN Upstate reported local coaches felt it was an "80-20" chance he ended up flipping to LSU.

With Burch receiving attention from nearly every top team in college football, including offers from Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and Georgia, there was a lot of uncertainty about his future.

However, he reaffirmed his commitment to South Carolina Thursday, much to the delight of the program:

Burch should be a difference-maker on the field thanks to his athleticism and advanced technique as an interior lineman. The 6'5", 275-pound prospect has as much upside as almost anyone in the class.

This makes it a huge addition for a Gamecocks squad that finished 4-8 last season and has only one top-50 scoring defense in four years under head coach Will Muschamp. The latest addition could help turn things around in a hurry as the squad tries to return to contention in the SEC East.