Pebble Beach National Pro-Am 2020: Nick Taylor Leads at 8 Under After Round 1

Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Nick Taylor is feeling good at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Taylor leads all of the professionals after Thursday's first round in Pebble Beach, California, shooting an eight-under 63 to hold a two-stroke lead. Patrick Cantlay and Chase Seiffert are each tied for second after shooting 65, while eight golfers sit at five under.

There weren't any missteps from Taylor, who finished his day with six birdies, an eagle and zero bogeys. He averaged 323 yards on his drives, hit 88.9 percent of greens in regulation and had a driving accuracy of 92.3 percent, according to PGATour.com.

Other notable finishes for the professionals in action included Phil Mickelson (-4), Jason Day (-4), Dustin Johnson (-3), Matt Kuchar (-2) and Jordan Spieth (-2). That group of stars provided its fair share of highlights on the day.

Of course, much of the fun at any Pro-Am is watching the celebrity amateurs in action. And the combination of Kevin Streelman and Arizona Cardinals wideout Larry Fitzgerald had a strong Thursday, shooting a combined 11-under to lead the field.

Fitzgerald wasn't the only big name holding it down on the greens, however. Cantlay and surfing legend Kelly Slater are within striking distance at nine under, however, while a number of notable names remain in contention.

They include: Viktor Hovland and Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander (-8), Kevin Chappell and former NFL quarterback Eli Manning (-8), Max Homa and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (-8), Mickelson and NFL Hall of Famer Steve Young (-6), Lanto Griffin and Macklemore (-6), Luke Donald and NFL legend Peyton Manning (-5), Brandon Wu and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice (-5), Johnson and NHL legend Wayne Gretzky (-5), Spieth and country singer Jake Owen (9-4) and D.A. Points and Bill Murray (-3), among others.

Owen had one of the more impressive shots on the day:

But Thursday belonged to Taylor, who is off to an excellent start in the professional portion of the event with a two-stroke lead.