6-Time Pro Bowl Safety Eric Weddle Announces NFL Retirement After 13 Seasons

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Safety Eric Weddle's career has ended after 13 NFL seasons.

The six-time Pro Bowler announced his retirement Thursday on Twitter:

Per The Athletic's Rich Hammond, the Los Angeles Rams will get $4.75 million in cap space back for 2020 and a $500,000 cap credit for 2019.

Weddle tweeted last month that he underwent his first-ever surgery at age 35.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the surgery was a meniscus trim, and Weddle's recovery was expected to take just weeks.

The Rams signed Weddle to a two-year contract last March. He started all 16 games and finished second on the team with 108 combined tackles last season.

Weddle's NFL career began in 2007 when the San Diego Chargers drafted him No. 37 overall out of Utah. He became a full-time starter in his second season and was a staple of the Chargers secondary for nine years.

The Baltimore Ravens signed Weddle to a four-year deal after the 2015 season. The California native started all 48 games during his three years with the team before being released in March 2019.

In addition to the career accomplishments Weddle listed in his tweet, he also led the NFL with seven interceptions in 2011 and was named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year in each of his final two seasons at Utah.