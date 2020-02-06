Kyle Shanahan Talks Support of 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo After Super Bowl Loss

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2020

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo wipes down as head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Jimmy Garoppolo has taken some heat for his performance in the San Francisco 49ers' 31-20 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, but head coach Kyle Shanahan is backing his man, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic:

Garoppolo finished the game 20-of-31 for 219 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. One of the enduring memories from the game, however, will be Garoppolo missing a wide-open Emmanuel Sanders deep down the field late in the game, a play that would have given the Niners the lead with a little under two minutes remaining. 

                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

