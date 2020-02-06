Kyle Shanahan Talks Support of 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo After Super Bowl Loss

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Jimmy Garoppolo has taken some heat for his performance in the San Francisco 49ers' 31-20 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, but head coach Kyle Shanahan is backing his man, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic:

Garoppolo finished the game 20-of-31 for 219 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. One of the enduring memories from the game, however, will be Garoppolo missing a wide-open Emmanuel Sanders deep down the field late in the game, a play that would have given the Niners the lead with a little under two minutes remaining.

