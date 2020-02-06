NBA Trade Rumors: Reviewing Latest Reports Before 2020 Deadline Passes

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond does not appear to be going anywhere before the NBA trade deadline hits Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

There is "an increased likelihood" the 26-year-old remains on the Pistons roster, according to a report from Yahoo's Chris Haynes.

Drummond, who has a player option for the 2020-21 season on his current contract, is an intriguing trade prospect because he is putting up impressive numbers for one of the teams at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

The center may not be the only trade target on the Pistons roster staying put on deadline day, as the same could happen with Derrick Rose and Markieff Morris.

Pistons Holding Firm in Trade Market

In addition to Haynes' report, Yahoo's Keith Smith added that Rose and Morris could be in similar situations as Drummond.

Smith noted the Pistons have not budged from what they are asking for the current players on their roster.

Drummond carries the highest profile of the trio due to the career-best scoring numbers he is producing this season.

The 26-year-old is averaging 17.8 points per game, which is a half-point above his previous career best, and hauling in 15.8 rebounds per contest.

The Boston Celtics were among the teams that reached out to Detroit about Drummond, as Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, noted contact was made last month.

Drummond addressed some of the trade talk following Detroit's win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, per MLive's Lauren Williams: "I mean, I've been hearing that for the past four years. So it doesn't faze me. But you know, I saw it did for other guys in the locker room, but for me just keep playing until whatever happens, happens."

Rose could be added as a veteran presence off the bench by a contender, but he "doesn't want to be traded", according to Yahoo's Vincent Goodwill.

Rose is averaging 18.5 points per game in 26.4 minutes played per contest in his first year with the Pistons.

The 30-year-old Morris has put up 11 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest, and he generated interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets and Celtics, per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

Bogdan Bogdanovic to Remain with Kings

Sacramento has been one of the busiest teams ahead of the deadline, but it is not expected to make an additional move to get rid of Bogdan Bogdanovic.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area's James Ham, the Kings plan to hold onto the 27-year-old and match offers that come in for the restricted free agent this summer.

Marc Stein of the New York Times noted that some of the Kings' recent deals have helped free up space to match any offer sheets from other interested parties.

Sacramento traded Trevor Ariza to the Portland Trail Blazers and shipped Dewayne Dedmon to the Atlanta Hawks as part of their creation of cap space for Bogdanovic.

In his third season with the team, Bogdanovic is averaging 14.6 points per game and shooting 37.8 percent from three-point range.

The shooting guard currently makes a base salary of $8.5 million, but that number is projected to increase for next season. By offloading the $12 million due to Ariza and $13 million owed to Dedmon, the Kings created plenty of space to fend off any other potential suitors for Bogdanovic.

