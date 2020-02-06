NBA Trade Deadline 2020: End Time, Latest Rumors and Predictions

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA trade deadline is nearly here, and the action is heating up. At 3 p.m. on Thursday, the market will close, and teams are now working to get deals done ahead of time.

On Wednesday night, the Miami Heat completed a deal to acquire Andre Iguodala from the Memphis Grizzlies. The 2015 Finals MVP agreed to the move and is expected to sign a new two-year extension in Miami, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

With a few hours left to go before the deadline, the Heat—along with the rest of the NBA—may not be finished acquiring players.

Danilo Gallinari Also Coming to South Beach?

The Heat have already laid the groundwork for the Iguodala deal, but they're also working to acquire power forward Danilo Gallinari from the Oklahoma City Thunder. According to Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel, the move would be part of a three-team deal, possibly involving Dion Waiters.

Waiters has had a disappointing season with Miami, appearing in just three games, and has long seemed to be on the move.

"His latest violation of team rules—resulting in his third suspension—has left Miami determined to move on, according to two sources," Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald wrote in December.

While Waiters did return to the lineup last week, Miami will likely take the opportunity for a roster upgrade if it can get one. The team is sitting at 34-16 with a legitimate chance to make a run in the Eastern Conference.

Prediction: Miami trades Waiters, acquires Gallinari.

Lakers Looking for Role-Players

The Los Angeles Lakers have their core duo in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. They also have the best record in the Western Conference at 38-11. However, they are not, it seems, finished making moves to improve the roster.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Lakers have "poked around" ball-handlers as they look to upgrade their second-team offense. L.A. inquired about getting Bogdan Bogdanovic from the Sacramento Kings but was rebuffed, according to The Ringer's Ian O'Connor.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported on Wednesday that Los Angeles also talked with the Thunder about Dennis Schroder, though the talks didn't get far:

It's clear the Lakers would like to make some sort of move to strengthen their roster depth. The wild card with the trade deadline is retired guard Darren Collison.

According to Bleacher Report's Ric Bucher, Collison could end his retirement after the All-Star break and would prefer to land with either the Lakers or the Clippers.

Prediction: Lakers sit tight, wait for Collison.

Sixers Also in on Collison

The Lakers are not the only team interested in landing Collison after the trade deadline. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said on the Hoops Hype podcast that the Philadelphia 76ers have "looked into" adding the 32-year-old.

Philadelphia could use some added depth as they look to push up the standings ahead of the postseason—they're currently sixth in the East at 31-20.

However, their move to acquire Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III from the Golden State Warriors may have accomplished that:

Collison's desire to remain in the Los Angeles area may have been enough to force the Sixers to act ahead of the deadline.

"Collison, a native of Southern California who went to UCLA, does not want to leave the area," Sean Deveney of Heavy.com wrote. "He would prefer to sign with either the Lakers or the Clippers—and both teams need an added playmaker."

Expect the Sixers to be happy with what they have and for Collison to push for L.A.

Prediction: Collison signs with the Lakers.