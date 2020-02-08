NFL's Biggest Potential Offseason Cap Casualties and Where They Could Land Next

0 of 10

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The 2020 NFL free-agent pool is shaping up to be an impressive one. With players like Tom Brady, Jadeveon Clowney, Emmanuel Sanders, Derrick Henry and Jack Conklin potentially hitting the open market, teams looking for an influx of talent should be able to find it.

As good as the current pool already is, though, it's likely to get even deeper between now and the start of free agency on March 18.

As teams work to reshape their salary-cap situations, players will inevitably be released. While many will be players on the decline, some will still have plenty to offer. Last offseason, for example, the Kansas City Chiefs parted with pass-rusher Justin Houston, who went on to tally 44 tackles, 11.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in his first year with the Indianapolis Colts.

Which players might go from being expendable cap casualties to prize free-agent targets this offseason? Let's take a look.