GM Kevin Colbert, Steelers Agree to 1-Year Contract Extension Through 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers and general manager Kevin Colbert agreed to a one-year contract extension that will take him through the 2021 season, the team announced Wednesday.

"I am happy to announce we have extended Kevin Colbert's contract for an additional year," Steelers President Art Rooney II said. "Kevin continues to play a key role in our success and his dedication to our personnel efforts is unparalleled. We are pleased he will lead those efforts for at least one more year."

Colbert has been with the Steelers since 2000. He served as their director of football operations from 2000 to 2010 before taking over as general manager.

