GM Kevin Colbert, Steelers Agree to 1-Year Contract Extension Through 2021

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert watches warmups before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers and general manager Kevin Colbert agreed to a one-year contract extension that will take him through the 2021 season, the team announced Wednesday.

"I am happy to announce we have extended Kevin Colbert's contract for an additional year," Steelers President Art Rooney II said. "Kevin continues to play a key role in our success and his dedication to our personnel efforts is unparalleled. We are pleased he will lead those efforts for at least one more year."

Colbert has been with the Steelers since 2000. He served as their director of football operations from 2000 to 2010 before taking over as general manager.

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Early Contenders for Super Bowl LV

    What are the Steelers' chances in 2020?

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Early Contenders for Super Bowl LV

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Kurt Warner Biopic in Development at Lionsgate

    The film will be titled 'American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kurt Warner Biopic in Development at Lionsgate

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Colleges That Produce the Most Pros

    The schools that put the most pro athletes in every major league

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Colleges That Produce the Most Pros

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Super Bowl Interview Extravaganza 🔊

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Super Bowl Interview Extravaganza 🔊

    Apple Podcasts
    via Apple Podcasts