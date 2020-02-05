Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Injury Kept Me from Playing How I Wanted Last Season

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. underwent surgery on Jan. 21 to repair a core muscle injury that he had played 16 games with in 2019.

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver opened up to Complex's Zach Frydenlund on Monday about just how much his injury hampered him last season:

"I think myself as well had a slice of humble pie this year, because I was hurt all year. I couldn't really say I was hurt. I didn't want to make it seem like I'm having an excuse, but I really couldn't do what I wanted. I just couldn't move the way that I wanted to, so I think that's why I'm more motivated now than ever. This is probably day nine or 10 after surgery and I'm just starting to move around and just mentally get ready for the process all over again, and just put my best foot forward."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Dec. 8 that Beckham had "a serious and often painful sports hernia injury ... that will necessitate surgery in the offseason."

The 27-year-old still notched his fifth 1,000-yard receiving campaign in six seasons since the New York Giants drafted him 12th overall in the 2014 NFL draft out of LSU. Beckham finished with 74 catches for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns.

Beckham didn't make any excuses, but quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke out about how the Browns handled his teammate's injury:

Beckham made other headlines, though. He and fellow receiver Jarvis Landry were reported to be telling opposing teams to "come get me" out of Cleveland:

Both strongly denied those reports with Beckham telling reporters, "I'm not going anywhere. I'll be here. We're going to figure this thing out. It's just too special to leave."

Rapoport relayed last week that the Browns feel the same way and "don't plan to trade" Beckham:

The Giants traded Beckham to Cleveland last March. The Browns entered the 2019 campaign with lofty expectations to make their first postseason trip since 2002 but stumbled to finish the year 6-10. Head coach Freddie Kitchens was hired and replaced by Kevin Stefanski as a result.

Stefanski will face immense pressure from a starving franchise and fan base, but he will at least have a healthy Beckham to help shoulder the load.