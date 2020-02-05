Ex-Titans QB Vince Young Says NFL Isn't Fun Like College, High School Football

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IFebruary 5, 2020

Titans' Vince Young before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans, Orchard Park, New York, Sunday, December 24, 2006. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Vince Young is not the first to say the NFL is a business. 

The former Tennessee Titans quarterback took it one step further, though, in an essay published Wednesday by The Players' Tribune:

"The NFL, it's not fun in the same way that playing with your boys in high school is fun," Young wrote. "It's not fun the same way college is fun. It's not the playground anymore. Maybe it's not supposed to be. Fact is, I had a hard time finding the same joy in the game when I got to the NFL."

Young continued to say he "never really saw the game the same way" after his father died in 2009.

The 36-year-old was selected by Tennessee third overall in the 2006 NFL draft after a stellar 2005 season with the Texas Longhorns that ended with the epic 41-38 Rose Bowl victory over USC. 

