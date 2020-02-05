NBA Rumors: Evan Turner Interests Celtics, Heat If Bought Out by Timberwolves

John Amis/Associated Press

If the Minnesota Timberwolves decide to buy out the newly acquired Evan Turner, the veteran guard is reportedly expected to draw interest from multiple playoff contenders.

Per Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat would be among Turner's suitors on the buyout market.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Turner will be traded to Minnesota as part of a four-team, 12-player deal that involves the Atlanta Hawks, Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets.

Deveney reported the T-Wolves are expected to buy him out if they don't package his contract as part of another deal prior to Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Turner appeared in just 19 games for the Hawks this season. Atlanta acquired him from the Portland Trail Blazers for Kent Bazemore in July. The 31-year-old is averaging 3.3 points and 2.0 assists per game.

Per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the Heat would have difficulty bringing in Turner because they are up against the hard cap and don't have any roster spots available.

Celtics general manager Danny Ainge told reporters Monday that one of his priorities leading up to the trade deadline was to "strengthen the end of our bench."

Boston's bench is tied for 27th in scoring with 29.1 points per game and ranks 28th in three-point percentage (30.2). The Celtics also have a full roster, though that could change if the team makes a trade before the deadline.